The Sex Pistols Reuniting Sans Johnny Rotten For Special Shows

The Sex Pistols' Paul Cook, Glen Matlock and Steve Jones have announced that they will be reuniting for two special shows with Frank Carter taking over vocals to help save an iconic West London venue.

The band will be performing their iconic 1977 debut album "Never Mind The Bollocks" in its entirety during shows on August 13th and 14th at Bush Hall in an effort to preserve the historic venue.

Paul Cook had this to say, "We're doing a benefit for Bush Hall with the famous Frank Carter. We're going to be playing Pistols numbers 'cause they need support and they need the money.

"We thought it would be a great way to stop it going under. This is my local venue. I grew up in Shepherd's Bush and I still live round here. It would be a real shame to see it disappear and we want to keep it going. So everyone get down to the gig!"

Glen Matlock said, "Smaller music venues are the lifeblood of new music. It's in these intimate spaces that raw talent gets a chance to shine, where bands can really connect with their audiences, and where the spirit of live music truly comes alive so we need to keep them going."

Frank Carter, who will be singing in place of Johnny Rotten, said, "This has been a joy from start to finish. When The Sex Pistols call, you answer. I'm very excited to be a part of it."

Steve Jones added, "If it all goes wrong, it's Paul's f***ing fault."

