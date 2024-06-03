The Sex Pistols' Paul Cook, Glen Matlock and Steve Jones have announced that they will be reuniting for two special shows with Frank Carter taking over vocals to help save an iconic West London venue.
The band will be performing their iconic 1977 debut album "Never Mind The Bollocks" in its entirety during shows on August 13th and 14th at Bush Hall in an effort to preserve the historic venue.
Paul Cook had this to say, "We're doing a benefit for Bush Hall with the famous Frank Carter. We're going to be playing Pistols numbers 'cause they need support and they need the money.
"We thought it would be a great way to stop it going under. This is my local venue. I grew up in Shepherd's Bush and I still live round here. It would be a real shame to see it disappear and we want to keep it going. So everyone get down to the gig!"
Glen Matlock said, "Smaller music venues are the lifeblood of new music. It's in these intimate spaces that raw talent gets a chance to shine, where bands can really connect with their audiences, and where the spirit of live music truly comes alive so we need to keep them going."
Frank Carter, who will be singing in place of Johnny Rotten, said, "This has been a joy from start to finish. When The Sex Pistols call, you answer. I'm very excited to be a part of it."
Steve Jones added, "If it all goes wrong, it's Paul's f***ing fault."
Revered PiL Bassist Jah Wobble Makes His Long-Awaited Return
Sex Pistols and Blondie's Glen Matlock Releases 'This Ship'
Ozzy Osbourne To Talk John Bonham, Sex Pistols and More On Ozzy Speaks
Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock Takes Fans On Magic Carpet Ride
The Sex Pistols Reuniting Sans Johnny Rotten For Special Shows- Fan Can Win Chance To Duet With Disturbed At Louder Than Life Festival- more
Sammy Hagar To Unplug For Stage RED Theater Opening- AC/DC Rocks Highway To Hell Classic In Pro-Shot Video From Spain- more
Kenny Chesney Sets New Record- Carrie Underwood Celebrates 50th Performance Of Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency- more
Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'
On The Record: The Hu, On Thorns I Lay and Psygnosis
Quick Flicks: Foghat - Slow Ride - Live in Concert
Twenty One Pilots Earn The Biggest Week For Any Rock Album In 2024
Fan Can Win Chance To Duet With Disturbed At Louder Than Life Festival
Collateral Score Top 5 Debut With 'Should've Known Better'
Sunday Morning Deliver 'Broken Glass' Video
Queens of the Stone Age Announce Final North American The End Is Nero Tour Dates
My Morning Jacket Announce Four Fall 2024 Headline Shows
The Sex Pistols Reuniting Sans Johnny Rotten For Special Shows
Stevie Ray Vaughan's In Step 35th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio