Singled Out: A Rising Force's Believe

Band photo courtesy Chipster

Minnesota hard rockers A Rising Force recently released a video for their latest single "Believe", from their forthcoming album "Eclipse"(out June 3rd) , and to celebrate the members of the band tell us about the visual. Here is the story:

David Reed Watson "I've always been drawn to the darker aspects of psychology and what makes people tick. This video exemplifies that, and my fascination with the tarot "

Lane Allen "I loved the overall look of the band and shots in the video. It reminds me of early Van Halen"

Billy Schlump "Outstanding video. Very well done and put together. It draws the viewer in and locks you in until the very end."

Brian Lorenson "Disturbingly creepy video with a great story line and a great song along with it."

Leni DiMancari "It's like watching a scary paranormal series on the travel channel and then having it come to life in front of you, with a surprise ending. "

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

