Singled Out: Disorientations' Watching You Go

Belgium post-punk band Disorientations, recently released their superb album 'Memory Lanes', and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song "Watching You Go". Here is the story:
It is a loud surrender to the emotions of personal loss. We had some sad experiences with grief the past years and this song tries to express how you deal with a death that is both heartbreaking and banal.
The song muses on the difficult process of losing someone. About holding on and letting go. About the desire to be comforted, while wanting to be left alone. About the realization that mourning does not end, but you must nevertheless look for a mooring for your grief.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
