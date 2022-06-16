Singled Out: Fragile Homes' Iconoclastic

Cover art

Fragile Homes just released a video for their new single "Iconoclastic", from their new EP, "Summer Vacation. Forever, Forever," and to celebrate we asked guitarist/vocalist Joe Fenton to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"Iconoclastic" was the first song on the record that ended up being tracked out and written. We were just getting into performing with a full band at the time and this song was one of the keys to getting our group dynamic together. After gluing everything together in Logic, I decided to put down a vocal take or two and with some tweaks we were all sure that this was going to be the sound Fragile Homes was going to roll with.

The subject matter in this song can be picked out from the name. An iconoclast is defined as a person who attacks cherished beliefs or institutions. The subject matter in this song stems directly from my very real exhaustion from and disdain with the system we call average human life. The 9-5, the desire for more material possessions, the constant craving for filler, the prepacked plastic wonder of capitalism. If you will, the subject matter can be related to the 'nausea' that was described by Jean-Paul Sartre.

What the song Iconoclastic is really saying to the listener is why bother? Why bother trying to even define the human experience? The bridge in this track reads,

"Until my bones give way to skin,

I do not dare expect a thing.

I refuse to sit and ask; if there's no future there's no task"

What this is saying is nothing is guaranteed and I certainly know that. This whole system we've found ourselves in, the 40+ hour work weeks, the billionaires, the constant race for property, is bizarre and there's no way it is going to be any different, any time soon. You can figure if you don't expect anything then life will not ask anything extra of you.

The subject matter should be taken in a more positive light than it could be perceived. The "waste your whole life" line is making the point that we can all spare to get lost in the woods every now and again, even if that can be considered a waste of time in the eyes of some.

Be sure to check out "Iconoclastic" as well as the rest of "Summer Vacation. Forever, Forever." on all popular streaming platforms! Thanks!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here

