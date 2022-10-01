Singled Out: Silver Cave's Dumptrucks

Single art

Silver Cave have just released a brand new single called "Dumptrucks" and to celebrate we asked Trent Rowland to tell us the story behind the track. Here is the story:

I had lived in Ohio all of my life to that point, but I had made the decision years earlier to make a move to Los Angeles after graduating from college. Once there, however, I found a hot, lonely desert. I was just breathing in dirt and sand every day. In the long, lonely night, I felt as though a legion of dump trucks was coming to bury me forever.



Dumptrucks really encapsulates those late-night musings and so much more. It tells my story, but it's for anyone who has felt alone and hopeless. It's for anyone who has felt like whatever they were pursuing was clearly out of their reach, and that they'd never achieve it.

Know that there are voices calling down to comfort you, however faint they may be. I paint a very melancholy picture with this one, but I try to find small glimmers of hope. This song was my glimmer of hope at that time, and I hope that you can enjoy it. Thank you!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories

Singled Out: Silver Cave's Claws

Singled Out: Silver Cave's Red (Pokemon)

Silver Cave Singled Out Week: Days

Silver Cave Singled Out Week: See You Later

Silver Cave Music and Merch

News > Silver Cave