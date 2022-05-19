Singled Out: Society 1's As I Die

Society 1 recently released a video for their new single "As I Die" and to celebrate we asked frontman Matt Zane to tell us about the track, which comes from their new album, "Black Level Six," and co-written by Zane and late bassist DV Karloff. Here is the story:
"As I Die" was actually a left over song from the "Black Level Six" sessions. When we originally recorded the track DV "Dirt" Karloff (former bassist) really wasn't that into it. It was decided to be left off the album at the time.
After DV's passing when I was putting all the necessary elements into place for the albums release I didn't hear a radio friendly track throughout the 13 songs. I remembered that I really liked the chorus on one of the songs that didn't make it to the mixing phase. I dove into the pro tools session one night and went through the tracks until coming across As I Die and gave it another listen. I remember that I really liked it despite DV's opinion which is kind of amusing because he actually wrote the music on that one.
Black Level Six is an experimental album. The idea was to ask the question, "What would a Society 1 album sound like if we recorded it in 1994 in a similar way that Nirvana recorded In Utero?" We heard they recorded the album in 6 days with Steve Albini and of course this was before Pro Tools. So some rules were set up for us such as "no vocal tune" and "no copying and pasting vocals." We actually recorded the album in about a week.
We kept to our rules for the initial mixes done by Greg Hetson of the Circle Jerks but for As I Die I broke them to get more of that polished sound. I figured DV get's 13 tracks the way he wanted so I can get 1 a bit more "produced". Besides it was so cool going into the studio to work on the track hearing his bass lines come into the vocal booth. It was like we were working on one more song together.
Shortly after I had a dream that DV received a weekend pass from death. He came back to the land of the living and we hit the road for the weekend to play a few shows. It was a blast, just like old times. I figured he wouldn't have come back to play a few dream shows if he didn't like what I did with the song.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
Lost Society Premiere '112' Video
Society 1 Release 'As I Die' Video
Society 1 Unleash 'I Never Saw You' Video
Society 1 Added To Static-X's Rise Of The Machine Tour
Pearl Jam Cancel Shows After Member Catches Covid- Whitesnake Look Back At 'Here I Go Again'- Riot Fest Full Album Sets- more
Arcade Fire Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Jerry Lee Lewis Leads Country Music Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022- more
Journey 'Let It Rain' With New Single- Ghost and Mastodon North American Tour-Falling In Reverse and Papa Roach Tour- more
Scorpions Delay Tour Kick Off Due To Injury- Sunny Day Real Estate Reunion Tour- Bring Me The Horizon Tour- more
On The Record: Electric Light Orchestra Audiophile Edition
Caught In The Act: Winger and Bullet Boys Live In Illinois
Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour
Misfits, Fear and Yellowcard Lead Riot Fest Full Album Performances
Alexisonfire Share New Song 'Sans Soleil'
Switchfoot Finally Reveal 'Interrobang' Title Song
Asking Alexandria Offshoot Drag Me Out Share 'Crystal Arms' Video
Municipal Waste Deliver 'High Speed Steel'
Cold Kingdom Go Black And White For 'Agony' Video
Upon A Burning Body Release 'Code Of Honor' Video
Elle King and Dierks Bentley Release 'Worth A Shot' Video