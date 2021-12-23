Singled Out: The High Ground's Bombs Away

Single art

Orlando rockers The High Ground recently released their new single and music video called "Bombs Away" and to celebrate we asked vocalist Andrew Parker to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Around the time we started writing Bombs Away, I was actually in a bit of a writing slump. I was trying to work out all these complicated riffs on guitar that weren't going anywhere. Turns out I was overthinking it.

So, I grabbed my bass and sort of just started jamming a bit, without a goal in mind. Before long, the song just started to write itself. It came along very quickly. Everyone in the band was on the same page, so we just kept adding more and more to it until it became what it is today.

Lyrically, the song is about standing up to your bad half. I suffer from an Anxiety disorder, so for me the song is about standing up to my anxiety and not letting it control me. However, I really want listeners to interpret the song in their own way, hopefully providing them with support, comfort, and motivation.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

