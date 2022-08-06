.

Singled Out: Trauma's Walk Away

Keavin Wiggins | 08-05-2022

Trauma Awakening album cover art
Awakening album cover art

Metal veterans Trauma just released a new single called "Walk Away", from their forthcoming album, "Awakening" (due September 9th), and to celebrate they tell us a little bit about the song. Here is the story:

There are a lot of different elements to this song, musically with dynamics and tempo changes, lots of harmony guitars and blistering drums. It's a long song that has so many interesting parts - it never gets boring or repetitive. Lyrically this song explores the never-ending conflict in the Middle East.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and pre-order the album in various formats here

