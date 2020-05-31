Trauma Working On New Album And Announce Fall Tour

Trauma have announced that they will be returning to road this fall when they launch a European tour and the band also revealed that they are working on a new album.

Frontman Kris Gustofson had this to say, "Trauma is currently considering what the album should be called. Usually for us we have to think about a theme/scope of the recorded songs and what it represents for the time now. Hopefully we will have something soon that makes sense for the recorded collection of tracks, It seems that the new record title, may be a little similar in its title as to our last album, 'As the World Dies'."

He had this to say about the tour, "Trauma is very much looking forward to touring with Ross the Boss and Burning Witches in the fall. Honestly, we cannot wait to hit the stage.

"The only other time Trauma played in Europe was at the Headbangers Open Air Festival. The fans seemed to really like our performance that day. We played for 90 minutes! The stage manager had to let us know that we needed to stop, but the crowd wanted to keep listening to us which was great.

"We are looking very forward to getting back over to Europe. We had other opportunities in the past to do so, however the timing just wasn't right. We are hopeful that it will be on in November 2020. So far so good."

Kris concluded, "Trauma's future plans are to finish recording the new album, then have it released and do as much touring behind it as possible. We are always playing around with new ideas for songs, and own a studio to record in.

"As long as there is interest in the band we will keep putting out new music and perform live. It is really up to the fans, which we thank very much for keeping this alive for us. Without them this would not be possible.

"The new album is going to be much heavier in terms of songs, tempo, changes, etc. 'As the World Dies' was a good album. But here we are in 2020, so we are trying to up our game and play with more fire utilizing faster guitar riffs and drums. We believe this will be a great album for Trauma."

See the tour dates below:

17.11.2020 SE-Stockholm , Hus 7

18.11.2020 SE-Gothenburg, Valand

19.11.2020 NO-Oslo, John Dee

20.11.2020 NO-Haugesund, Flytten

21.11.2020 NO-Stavanger, Sandnes

23.11.2020 DE-Hamburg, Knust

24.11.2020 DE-Bochum, Matrix

26.11.2020 DE-Siegburg, Kubana

27.11.2020 DE-Oldenburg, Amadeus

28.11.2020 NL-Tilburg, Little Devil

29.11.2020 NL-Rotterdam, Baroeg

30.11.2020 DE-Würzburg, Posthalle

01.12.2020 CH-Pratteln, Z7

03.12.2020 IT-Milan, Legend Club

04.12.2020 DE-Cham, LA Cham

05.12.2020 DE-Eisenhüttenstadt, Dock 18

06.12.2020 DE-Leipzig, Hellraiser





