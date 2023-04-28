Singled Out: Anya Baghina's For Now

Anya Baghina just released her new single "For Now", which comes from her forthcoming self-title album. To celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"For Now" is the first single off my debut self-titled album. The song was written while I was living in Detroit in an artist residency that I started with my friend. The artist residency was a space we created for visual and sound artists to live and work together, and it was as much an inspiration for myself. Hosting local and international artists, putting on shows and workshops, and just providing a diy space to create was an experience that really pushed me to think about my music career and what makes someone a "legitimate" artist. Is it when you have something released or physical to show? Or when a cool publication writes about your release? When you have a dedicated fan base that comes to gigs/buys your art? What I decided on, at least for now, is that it's totally up to you. It's not predetermined ramifications or someone's appraisal, but more of what comes naturally.

I'm a self-taught guitarist and was never interested in learning any solos or scales. I like to use the guitar more as a songwriting tool. But because I only play simple chords and arrangements, I've felt inadequate around other musicians and still do sometimes. The learning curve for guitar pedals and other equipment is pretty high too, not to mention some gatekeeping that tends to happen. The residency and my time spent in Detroit in general helped me embrace my style, and allowed me to let go of certain expectations I thought were a part of the creative world.

In "For Now" I'm self analyzing and talking to myself, trying to make sense of why I've made certain decisions in life and how to follow the own guidance instead of someone else's. It's about coming to terms with insecurity and doubt, and realizing you don't have to follow a path that's laid out for you. When I mention "her" in the song, it's a personal reference to my mom, who passed away in 2017. I spent to much of my life trying to be the person she wanted me to be, I lost myself in the process. In creating the residency I created a safe space to grieve and rediscover myself. It's where I had a chance to "take a seat and listen carefully" and take hold of my own sound.

