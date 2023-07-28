Singled Out: Austin Grimm's Walk A Mile

Roots of a Rebellion's Austin Grimm recently released his "Walk A Mile" solo EP. We asked him to tell us about the title track to celebrate. Here is the story:

I love all kinds of music but what hits me the hardest is Classic Country and Roots Reggae music--two genres that seem completely different upon first glance but, with a closer look, reveal similar themes of morality, adversity, and humility--all woven together through beautiful storytelling. My name is Austin Grimm and after spending a decade leading the Nashville band Roots of a Rebellion (or ROAR), I've found time to explore this passion project of mine that started with "Dank Williams: Volume 1" in 2020 and was just followed up with the Walk A Mile EP in 2023.



The purpose of this project is to have fun by shining light on two worlds that appear at odds but actually are more related and connected than they appear. Three albums I love that achieved a similar goal are Modern Sounds in Country & Western Music by Ray Charles (1962), Meta-Modern Sounds in Country Music by Sturgill Simpson (2014) and Soul of Cash by Brian Owens (2017). I believe that 'Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect' is the Higher Purpose of Music and I'm grateful for any opportunity to share my musical medicine with other open-minded souls. “Walk A Mile (In My Shoes)” written by Joe South in 1970 is a song I discovered on the Trojan Country Reggae box set via a cover by Jamaican legend Bob Andy. The message speaks for itself and it's one that I try to remember when I too fall victim to judging someone else without fully understanding them. I hope you enjoy the song as well as the EP and it gives you a fun and fresh perspective! Thanks for reading!

