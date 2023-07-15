Singled Out: Diane Gentile's Walk With Me Feat. Alejandro Escovedo

Diane Gentile teamed up with Alejandro Escovedo for the new single and video "Walk With Me." We asked Diane to tell us about the track to celebrate. Here is the story:

"Walk With Me" came from Austin initially and then took me back there. I played a show as support for Jesse Malin and Joseph Arthur at Stubbs in Austin in 2019. So many of my long-time NYC friends had transplanted to Austin and they came out that night to see the show. I was really deeply touched.

My touring guitar player at the time, Rob Ritchie, and I stopped in for a mid-morning coffee with Alejandro and Nancy Escovedo at their tranquil abode about 20 minutes out of downtown. We walked their really long winding sandy driveway lined with animated pale cyan trees and bushes. The sun was out and it was so very quiet with barely any sounds but a few barking dogs and bird songs. The walk was easy, slow, and free. I felt nothing but calm.

After the tour, back in New York, I had been thinking about my late father, and how my mother and he had a loving relationship for 55 years, despite his O.T.B. addiction. He loved betting on horses. I had an anxious friend going through a dramatic breakup full of complications. Russia was attacking Ukraine. The political landscape was and still is just pure trash. and thus, to me, infuriating and unhopeful. I was feeling ant ridden and looking to quell the intrusion - hence the writing process sometimes. I finished the melody and lyrics all at once. Then I recorded it with my acoustic guitar on my phone. When I listened back to it, I felt a true calm. I suddenly heard Alejandro's voice. So I sent the song to him and fearfully asked him if he would sing it with me.

The call came in and Alejandro said he liked the song and would do it. The Gentle Men came into Atomic Studios in Brooklyn and we put down a few takes. Colin Brooks on drums, James Cruz on bass, Jason Victor on guitar, Rob Clores on keys, and I called in James Mastro to help out on the guitar solo!! I sent Alejandro the rough recording.

The journey of returning to Austin to record with Alejandro wasn't that easy. I was stuck at the car rental for 3 hours - they ran out of cars. It was late at night and dark and the skies let out a downpour I have never experienced before, a true Texas-style rainstorm. I could barely drive while Texans were whizzing by me at the speed of light. I couldn't see the road. Then I couldn't find the driveway entrance. I passed by it 8 times. It was 1 am in the morning and when I finally arrived at the Escovedo's home, I felt like a NYC hurricane ascending onto the most beautiful day in the world. I felt accidentally imposing, a little embarrassed, and awkwardly intrusive. Their lovely guest room was heaven.

We had breakfast in the morning. Worked on lyrics and took off to record vocals at Public Hi-Fi Studio. I learned so much about vocal delivery working with Alejandro. He is a masterful artist. I knew he was respected, but believe me, he is revered, and for good reason. Every time I hear his vocal on this song, I really believe him. There was nothing like this day. It was superb. It was as if the night before was a dream.

Sometimes songs come out of nowhere but this one for sure came out of Texas. "Walk With Me" is about acceptance of people's issues: their secrets, and their worries and scars. It's about understanding pain. I don't necessarily believe that we will ever achieve living in a utopian society and I don't want that. Spice is life. However, I sincerely hope our human race will achieve greater empathy, collectively. With empathy comes compassion and understanding and understanding creates peaceful progress.

The expression "Walk With Me" is really a metaphor. The offer to "walk with me" is like extending an olive branch, something I learned is a great expression of kindness.

