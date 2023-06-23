Singled Out: Gypsy Pistoleros' What's It Like To Be A Girl?

Earache Records just release Gypsy Pistoleros' brand new single "What's It Like To Be A Girl?". To celebrate we asked Lee to tell us all about the track. Here is the story:
'What's it like to be a Girl?' On the surface its a tale of a beautiful cross dressers couragously crazed crusade against toxic masculinity! ' Which is the piss take click bait. Its darker than that, its the story of a cross dresser who is tired of the abuse, the threats, the violence that they are subjected to everyday. so they fight back. They become a serial killer, esssentially preying on the macho, he man, jock stereotypical male.
They stroke their ego & then entice them away to a quiet spot and humiliate or kill them!
Its with accompanying video. A 70's Glamtastic Romp where Marc Bolan & The Sweet meet Phoenix Nights concluding with a B-Movie Horrortastic twist? I look like Mommy Dearest in it. Its mildly twisted, we have already had people complaining about it. I murder our Number 1 fan in it & we win a Local talent contest due to the fact that the judging panel are excited by that twist?
House of 1,000 Dolls is a pretend fantasy, that is so unreal it is the ultimate illusion. Its all tongue in cheek, but i love making people confused with what they think is essentially a tale of the unknown, on loads of levels! Its about as deep as a puddle, but it'll cause some outrage! which is perhaps a lovely comment upon our cartoon World of today X
Lyrics: What's it like to be a Girl
What's it like to be a Girl, yeah yeah yeah
I wanna know how it feels to make boys cry,
What's it like to be a Girl, Yeah yeah yeah
Give me a clue im gonna try it,
I got the make-up, looks and face,
Killer fox there's no denying,
What's it like to be a Girl, Yeah yeah yeah
Shut your mouth and stop your crying
Who-o-o-o-ho-o-o-oh, Who-o-o-o-ho-o-o-oh,
Chorus
Kinda way, a way ya kinda talk,
Kinda way, a way ya kinda walk
In the house of a thousand dolls,
The House of a thousand dolls
What's it like to be a Girl, yeah yeah yeah
Barbed wire barbie with a machine gun,
What's it like to be a Girl, yeah yeah yeah
Killer fox, black widow smiling,
I got the make-up, looks and face,
Killer fox there's no denying,
What's it like to be a Girl, Yeah yeah yeah
Shut your mouth and start your dying
Who-o-o-o-ho-o-o-oh, Who-o-o-o-ho-o-o-oh,
Kinda way, a way ya kinda talk,
Kinda way, a way ya kinda walk
In the house of a thousand dolls,
The House of a thousand dolls
What's it like to be a Girl, yeah yeah yeah
Killer fox, black widow smiling,
I got the make-up, looks and face,
Killer fox there's no denying,
What's it like to be a Girl, Yeah yeah yeah
Shut your mouth and start your dying
CHORUS
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
