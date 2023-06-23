Singled Out: Gypsy Pistoleros' What's It Like To Be A Girl?

Single art

Earache Records just release Gypsy Pistoleros' brand new single "What's It Like To Be A Girl?". To celebrate we asked Lee to tell us all about the track. Here is the story:

'What's it like to be a Girl?' On the surface its a tale of a beautiful cross dressers couragously crazed crusade against toxic masculinity! ' Which is the piss take click bait. Its darker than that, its the story of a cross dresser who is tired of the abuse, the threats, the violence that they are subjected to everyday. so they fight back. They become a serial killer, esssentially preying on the macho, he man, jock stereotypical male.

They stroke their ego & then entice them away to a quiet spot and humiliate or kill them!

Its with accompanying video. A 70's Glamtastic Romp where Marc Bolan & The Sweet meet Phoenix Nights concluding with a B-Movie Horrortastic twist? I look like Mommy Dearest in it. Its mildly twisted, we have already had people complaining about it. I murder our Number 1 fan in it & we win a Local talent contest due to the fact that the judging panel are excited by that twist?

House of 1,000 Dolls is a pretend fantasy, that is so unreal it is the ultimate illusion. Its all tongue in cheek, but i love making people confused with what they think is essentially a tale of the unknown, on loads of levels! Its about as deep as a puddle, but it'll cause some outrage! which is perhaps a lovely comment upon our cartoon World of today X

Lyrics: What's it like to be a Girl

What's it like to be a Girl, yeah yeah yeah

I wanna know how it feels to make boys cry,

What's it like to be a Girl, Yeah yeah yeah

Give me a clue im gonna try it,

I got the make-up, looks and face,

Killer fox there's no denying,

What's it like to be a Girl, Yeah yeah yeah

Shut your mouth and stop your crying

Who-o-o-o-ho-o-o-oh, Who-o-o-o-ho-o-o-oh,

Chorus

Kinda way, a way ya kinda talk,

Kinda way, a way ya kinda walk

In the house of a thousand dolls,

The House of a thousand dolls

What's it like to be a Girl, yeah yeah yeah

Barbed wire barbie with a machine gun,

What's it like to be a Girl, yeah yeah yeah

Killer fox, black widow smiling,

I got the make-up, looks and face,

Killer fox there's no denying,

What's it like to be a Girl, Yeah yeah yeah

Shut your mouth and start your dying

Who-o-o-o-ho-o-o-oh, Who-o-o-o-ho-o-o-oh,

Kinda way, a way ya kinda talk,

Kinda way, a way ya kinda walk

In the house of a thousand dolls,

The House of a thousand dolls

What's it like to be a Girl, yeah yeah yeah

Killer fox, black widow smiling,

I got the make-up, looks and face,

Killer fox there's no denying,

What's it like to be a Girl, Yeah yeah yeah

Shut your mouth and start your dying

CHORUS

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about their forthcoming album "Duende a go go loco!!" here

Related Stories

Gypsy Pistoleros Tease New Single 'What It's Like To Be A Girl?'

Gypsy Pistoleros Deliver 'The Ballad of Tommy Shelby' (Good, Mad & Beautiful)'

Gypsy Pistoleros To Deliver New Single and Headline Tour This Fall

Gypsy Pistoleros To Deliver The Good, The Mad & The Beautiful This Fall

More Gypsy Pistoleros News