Singled Out: Hey Major's You're So Cold (I'm On Fire)

Art Rock Duo Hey Major recently released their new single "You're So Cold (I'm On Fire) ". To celebrate, we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
You're So Cold (I'm On Fire) has changed names a lot before finding its identity. It went from Down The Ride to Rolling Stones, because I was singing lots of Rolling Stones at the time, which might be why there's a bit of Mick Jagger's attitude in the voice.
The goal with this song was all about finding a heavy groove that moves forward, like an army of stallions moving through the battlefield. The guy in the lyrics is going to war against a lover. The lover is toxic and manipulative and this time he's tired of looping the same patterns over and over again.
Our friend Jace Lasek co-produced the song with us and our friend and partner Franz Schuller. It was an easy process because Jace always gets our vibe. It was immediate. Luckily, Raph was able to sing the high choruses, screaming with energy and power, delivering the desperate yet hopeful feelings of the lyrics. Sometimes changing and we love that. You're So Cold ( I'm On Fire) is one of our favorite tracks to play live, it sounds powerful and truthful.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
Dolly Parton Tops Rock Chart With Rob Halford, Motley Crue Collaboration- KK's Priest, Paul Di'Anno Tour- more
Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker And More To Launch 1234fest- Aerosmith To Release Greatest Hits Collection Ahead Of Farewell Tour- more
Eric Church to Serve as 2023 Artist-In-Residence at The Country Music Hall Of Fame- Megan Moroney Takes 'Tennessee Orange' To No. 1- more
Elvis is Everywhere! The Tupelo Elvis Festival
Desiree Dorion - That's How I Know
Caught In The Act: Dead & Company Rock Wrigley Field
The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials
Dolly Parton Tops Rock Chart With Rob Halford, Motley Crue Collaboration
KK's Priest, Paul Di'Anno and Burning Witches Announce Priests, Killers & Witches Tour
Radiohead Offshoot The Smile Share 'Bending Hectic'
Onesidezero's Jasan Radford's Band Centershift Release New Song 'The Ride'
My Dying Bride, Anathema Offshoot Godthrymm Announce New Album
Kvelertak Share ''Skoggangr' Lyric Video
Goose Announce 10th Annual Goosemas
AXS TV Announce Premiere Of Marty Music Guitar Academy