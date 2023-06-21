Singled Out: Hey Major's You're So Cold (I'm On Fire)

Cover art

Art Rock Duo Hey Major recently released their new single "You're So Cold (I'm On Fire) ". To celebrate, we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

You're So Cold (I'm On Fire) has changed names a lot before finding its identity. It went from Down The Ride to Rolling Stones, because I was singing lots of Rolling Stones at the time, which might be why there's a bit of Mick Jagger's attitude in the voice.

The goal with this song was all about finding a heavy groove that moves forward, like an army of stallions moving through the battlefield. The guy in the lyrics is going to war against a lover. The lover is toxic and manipulative and this time he's tired of looping the same patterns over and over again.

Our friend Jace Lasek co-produced the song with us and our friend and partner Franz Schuller. It was an easy process because Jace always gets our vibe. It was immediate. Luckily, Raph was able to sing the high choruses, screaming with energy and power, delivering the desperate yet hopeful feelings of the lyrics. Sometimes changing and we love that. You're So Cold ( I'm On Fire) is one of our favorite tracks to play live, it sounds powerful and truthful.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories

More Hey Major News