Singled Out: John Dorsch's Faith In Me

Cover art

Singer songwriter guitarist John Dorsch will be releasing his debut album "ELEVATiON" next week. To celebrate we asked john to tell us about the latest single from the effort "Faith In Me". Here is the story:

I am very proud to announce ELEVATiON is my first commercial album release. It is a collection of 15 original songs that are inspirational and moving. Over the last 2 years this has truly been a labour of love. The songs range in style, mood and intensity. The listener will enjoy lush acoustic and electric guitars, captivating rhythms and harmonies. Songs on ELEVATiON feature my fingerstyle, pop, rock and folk influences which are many.

My single, Faith In Me, is a vibrant and unique stylized song in the journey through the music of the album. The song grooves with a heavy African djembe drum heartbeat delivering haunting and inspiring lyrics to uplift the listener. The powerful message of the song Faith In Me is delivered in the catchy groove of the chorus and soulful melody. Faith in me will have wide appeal and resonate with listeners who can relate their personal thoughts and experience. Faith In Me is unique in that the music features electric slide guitar with a thick swampy tone. The melody is carried with acoustic resonator guitar fingerpicking and harmony slide guitars. I perform all acoustic, electric and bass guitars and drum tracks. My wife, Dani, performs the djembe, percussion and harmony vocals. This song is a unique listening experience.

Originally I wrote Faith In Me as a harder edge rock ballad. The song was not yet complete; something was missing. Dani was reading the lyrics to Faith In Me and suggested that I change the music and style of the song. I had just bought a new resonator slide guitar, and Dani suggested I use the slide resonator guitar to create something new in the style of swampy blues. I visualized playing my Les Paul guitar with a slide in a place like the Bayou and worked at capturing the mood I was feeling on the guitar. It ended as a rewrite of the entire song and main guitar melody, with the syncopated slide guitar parts of the verses.

Dani and I produced the Faith In Me music video together. The music video allows the listener to focus on the lyrics rather than watching a preconceived storyline. We include a series of images that, we feel, complement the music along with live off the floor footage of me playing the resonator slide guitar. There is also a clip of Dani and I performing the song in the studio. The lyrics are sung in a series of inspirational messages that are meant to move and evoke the listener.

My vision for this song is to uplift the listener, to inspire positivity and hope in their lives.

