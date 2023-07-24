Singled Out: Little Falls Trophy's Project 6636

The one-man band Little Falls Trophy just released their new album, "Dutch Motel". To celebrate, we asked mastermind Doug Albregts to tell us about the song "Project 6636." Here is the story:

As I was driving to my favorite car wash, I noticed that the nearby strip club went out of business. It made me happy to see it go, because I never felt good about the exploitation of women that inevitably went on inside. When I got to the car wash, the guy at the ticket counter mentioned that there were some abuse allegations. He said that many of the women were looking for work, but couldn't match the income they once made by providing their services to male patrons.

I couldn't get this out of my head, and when I stumbled upon a dance vibe loop that kicks off the song, it gave me the driving pulse and motivation behind the song. The combination of negative forces driving people to do bad things to one another, but mostly at the expense of women, was at the core of my perpetual angst after hearing the story.

"Project 6636" was the code and eventual song name I designated for flipping the switch on this building and hopefully providing better outcomes for all. It's a redemption song for those looking for a better life. It's also partial to those well-meaning people fighting their own demons - whether loneliness, depression, or whatever it might be - to find a better space to operate in. That's all we can hope for.

