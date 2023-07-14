Singled Out: Matthew Lowry's All My Friends Are Selling Out

Single art

Matthew Lowry just released a video for the song "All My Friends Are Selling Out". To celebrate, we asked Matthew to tell us about the track, which comes from the forthcoming full-length album "Flamingo County," set to release on September 15, 2023. Here is the story:

"All My Friends Are Selling Out" is definitely one of my favorite tracks on the album. Prior to writing this one, I had put out a couple of solo EPs with some studio musicians and was realizing that all my talented friends from the music industry had pretty much given up on any of the music life while they started families, got careers, etc. So I wrote this funny little bop about being the last one left still going for it while everyone has moved on. Took about 20 minutes to write the song on my acoustic, and I knew right away that I wanted it to be this very Weezer-like blend of garage rock and pop in the studio when that time came.

The best part is that I got the 3 guys who I sing about in the song to all be a part of this album, and this track in particular. "G" (Grant) does voice acting as a radio personality on the album, Rick played lead guitar for this / another track, and is my live bassist, and Micah played drums on everything and plays drums live for me. When listening back to the whole album and figuring out which songs to release as singles, this was always going to be one of the choices. An earworm that everyone told me they could not get out of their head, and was probably the most fun one to put together in the studio. Everyone in the live room belting out the gang vocals is an image that will live in my head forever.

My good friend Aaron is great with visuals, and when I was talking about ideas for the video on this song (which is his favorite on the album) he knew the exact garage rock vibes I wanted. So we decided to channel the energy of being in our 30s and playing rock and roll with our friends and set up a Saturday to shoot the whole thing in his actual garage. Kind of in the same style as making the album, we really just let ourselves have fun and do what felt right in the moment. Some of the shots we came up with in the middle of the shoot ended up being the best takes that we used. If everything has the potential to be a prop, then anything is possible.

In the end, it's about having a good time doing what you love, no matter where life takes everyone in a new season, and I think this song and video really show that.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

More Matthew Lowry News