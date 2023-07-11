Singled Out: Pastel Faces' No Requiem

Seattle rockers Pastel Faces recently released "No Requiem", as the latest single from their "Blossom" EP. To celebrate, we asked Dillon Patrick to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

No Requiem started off as a song that wasn't even supposed to be for the band. Antonio wanted to enter a songwriting contest and had the entire song demoed out in about a week vocals and all. When he showed the rest of us it was so cool that we had to make it one of our songs.



Musically the verses are heavily inspired by the fast paced songs from Crooks UK, and the chorus was based on the OST from the anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. We always try to fit in calmer lofi inspired sections into our songs as often as possible. The dynamics of a lo-fi section going into a heavier section, like in this case a breakdown, always make that section hit harder. We pull from a lot of influences in our music and you can tell in this song.



Overall this is our nerdiest song and the lyrics are no exception. The lyrics are about the video game Final Fantasy 7. Particularly the struggles that Cloud, the main character, goes through towards the beginning of the game.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here

