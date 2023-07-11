Singled Out: Pastel Faces' No Requiem

Seattle rockers Pastel Faces recently released "No Requiem", as the latest single from their "Blossom" EP. To celebrate, we asked Dillon Patrick to tell us about the song. Here is the story:
No Requiem started off as a song that wasn't even supposed to be for the band. Antonio wanted to enter a songwriting contest and had the entire song demoed out in about a week vocals and all. When he showed the rest of us it was so cool that we had to make it one of our songs.
Musically the verses are heavily inspired by the fast paced songs from Crooks UK, and the chorus was based on the OST from the anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. We always try to fit in calmer lofi inspired sections into our songs as often as possible. The dynamics of a lo-fi section going into a heavier section, like in this case a breakdown, always make that section hit harder. We pull from a lot of influences in our music and you can tell in this song.
Overall this is our nerdiest song and the lyrics are no exception. The lyrics are about the video game Final Fantasy 7. Particularly the struggles that Cloud, the main character, goes through towards the beginning of the game.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here
Judas Priest Replace Ozzy At Power Trip- Corey Taylor Shares 'Post Traumatic Blues'- Porno For Pyros Announce First Tour In 25 Years- more
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Power Trip Festival Appearance- Noel Gallagher Concert Shut Down By Bomb Threat- Motley Crue Rare Club Show- more
George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Willie Nelson Lead ATLive Lineup- Morgan Wade Goes Retro With '80's Movie' Video- - more
Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023
Mercy Music - What You Stand to Lose
Sites and Sounds: Calgary Stampede - Canada's Rocking Rodeo
Judas Priest Replace Ozzy At Power Trip Festival
Rush Legend Alex Lifeson Announce Signature Les Paul
The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announces Release Of Album 'Days Of Future Passed - My Sojourn'
Corey Taylor Shares 'Post Traumatic Blues'
Porno For Pyros Announce First Tour In 25 Years
Filter Premiere 'Obliteration' Video
Meshuggah Recruit In Flames and Whitechapel For North American Tour
Cheap Trick Announce U.S. Fall Tour