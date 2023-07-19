Singled Out: Pressing Strings' Your Love

Acclaimed Annapolis, Maryland-based trio Pressing Strings just released their new album, "... And I For You". To celebrate, we asked Jordan Sokel to tell us about the single "Your Love". Here is the story:

"Your Love" began as a guitar riff that I had kept in the back of my mind for like a decade. I thought it was simple and vibey, almost like a hip hop sample from Jurassic 5 or something. And one late hazy night, I started writing a vocal melody to it which later became the chorus.



Lyrically, the song is about feeling grounded around the people you love experiencing those little moments of gratitude. When you put a lot of hard, tedious work into something and finally see the progress. When I feel that feeling most intensely, I tend to be able to hear the muse a little clearer and go to a place where songs sort of come to me. That definitely happened with "Your Love."



During the heaviest Covid period, I had a very productive Zoom songwriting session with producer/songwriter Adam Landry (Rayland Baxter, Middle Brother, Vanessa Carlton etc.) who lended some lyrical/arrangement direction. It was the first time I ever did something like that and it was really interesting and inspiring how we songwriters just continued to work as best we knew and had to use the virtual tools available to us.



Soon after that, our drummer Justin Kruger joined the band, we headed into Wright Way Studios in Baltimore with Steve Wright producing the sessions and "Your Love" was one of the first tracks we cut. We got the intro keys sound by putting the piano microphone through a Leslie speaker, which was completely unplanned or expected so it was a cool moment in the studio.



The music video stars my 4 year old daughter and we released it with the rest of the album on July 14th.

