Singled Out: Rachel McIntyre Smith's The Woulds (Acoustic)

Rachel McIntyre Smith just released her new EP, "Glory Daze (Acoustic)," and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song "The Woulds (Acoustic)". Here is the story:
"Have you ever thought about what it would take to reconcile with your ex?" My best friend asked me that question when we were sitting by a beachside bonfire. I wasn't really sure how to answer that. It hung in my brain for weeks. Every time I would think about it, a new question would pop into my head, so I would jot it down in my notes. It ended up being probably more than 50 questions. A lot of the questions started with would I, would he, would we. I thought that I would have some clarity after I wrote them all down, but it started feeling like I was surrounded by all these swirling questions. I knew there was a song buried in there somewhere, so I took my guitar out onto my parents' front porch and started trying to make something out of that list of questions. I glanced over at the woods next to my parents house, and part of the hook, "I never will so I live in the woulds," just popped in my head. Once I had the hook, the rest fell into place in less than an hour, and "The Woulds" was born.
Since I wrote it alone on the front porch with just my guitar, I wanted to give my listeners a peek into what that sounded like. That's what inspired me to release the acoustic version of "The Woulds." This version focuses on the vocals and the storytelling. I think that the heart of the song really shines in this version.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here
