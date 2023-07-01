Singled Out: Sobak's Like Heaven's Wings

Florida-based singer-songwriter Sobak just released his new single "Like Heaven's Wings", the first single from his forthcoming album, "A Little More Time". To celebrate, we asked him to tell us about the new track. Here is the story:

This song was inspired by a woman at first glance that just took my breath away. She had walked into my work/corporate office and I was smittened to say the least.

To make the story short I was able to leave her a note on her car windshield. We eventually began to talk back and forth staying up till all hours in the night talking on the phone. I very shortly asked her to meet my sister in Lake Tahoe and we took a mini road trip.

This woman's name is Donna and she has inspired me drastically over the years and I have written multiple love songs about her. I once asked Donna to marry me but she declined and she has now decided to call it quits on our long on and off again relationship.

I have no hard feelings, no regrets and wish her well. I have a lot of fond memories with her. Without her I would only have a small portion of original music. Nothing lasts forever even life.

Looking back in retrospect I think that I was probably more invested in the relationship obviously and maybe I even imagined something that really wasn't there. Birthed was a Beautiful Song-Like Heaven's Wings

