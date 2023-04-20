Singled Out: Sugar Lime Blue's Burn It

Ashley Beth of Sugar Lime Blue tells about their song "Burn It" from their album, "The Blackbird Sessions". Here is the story:

"Burn It" is a comment on how society has adopted an attitude of rugged individualism and how greed has sadly become a marker of success. When we are young, we were taught to share. "Sharing is Caring" the saying goes. As we age, we are taught that those values will not serve us if we wish to succeed. The goals of "more, more more" and "now, now, now" outweigh the more altruistic side of our communities, which leaves us all emptier and less satisfied in the end. When one of us looks up and sees the distress in our own lives and the lives of our neighbors and seeks to change things, we quickly find a deeply fractured hull of the utopia we all dream we are working toward. All the tape, glue, caulk, and paint will do nothing to remedy. Sometimes you just have to begin again... burn it down and start with a blank slate. "Burn It."

