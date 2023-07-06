Singled Out: The Out Seer's Lost Again

The Out Seer just released their new single "Lost Again". To celebrate we asked band founder Ashley Pearce to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Lost Again" came to life during a moment of procrastination while I was avoiding my homework. I picked up my acoustic guitar and began crafting the song. At the time, I had a lot on my mind, particularly the feelings of being left out by a friend group. The initial idea was to create an acoustic piece, a personal reflection of my emotions during that period.

As our band started to form, I brought the song to the table as a potential addition to our first EP. However, we decided to exclude it from the EP as it didn't feel quite ready, leading us on a journey to transform it into something more.

Bringing it to the band resulted in it becoming heavier with each rehearsal. The song took a humorous turn as it transitioned from an acoustic piece to a hard rock tune with a joke intro that mimicked the Doom Metal genre. We playfully called it "Doom Song." With the decision to reimagine the track, we veered away from its acoustic origins.

The band recognized the need for a powerful chorus, so Lachlan (our bassist) and I collaborated to find a punchy chord progression that resonated with us. This marked a significant turning point in the song's development.

The lyrics delved into the anger and liberation that comes from leaving an abusive relationship, speaking to the experience of breaking free. While the inspiration came from personal encounters, I aimed to create lyrics that would resonate with anyone who has gone through similar situations, as well as those who have felt left out and rejected by friends. The verses still retain remnants from the original acoustic version, expressing the feeling of being left out and lost again. They intertwine with the theme of escaping an abusive relationship, as one finds themselves losing every happy part before finally feeling angry enough to leave.

As we rehearsed the song with the band, we continuously experimented with different elements, gradually infusing it with heavier sounds and incorporating diverse time signatures. The joke intro eventually fell by the wayside, allowing the song to take its current form.

During the recording process, we completed the vocals and most of the song. However, an opportunity for a gig emerged, and we saw it as the perfect chance to test the song in front of a live audience. The practice sessions leading up to the gig proved invaluable, boosting our confidence and prompting us to re-record the vocals with newfound energy and conviction.

"Lost Again" quickly became a crowd favourite at the gig, affirming our belief in the song's transformation and its impact on listeners.

Reflecting on the journey from a simple acoustic piece composed during a moment of procrastination to the heavy powerhouse it became, we marveled at the song's evolution. It serves as a testament to our growth as a band and the power of embracing new ideas and exploring different musical avenues.

