Singled Out: TILL THE DIRT's Outside The Spiral

Atheist frontman Kelly Shaefer is changing things up with his new group TILL THE DIRT, who just released the title track to their debut album, "Outside The Spiral" featuring Testament's Steve Di Giorgio. To celebrate, Kelly and Steve had the following to say about the song:

Shaefer: "'Outside the Spiral' was the very first of over 25 songs I wrote for what would become the debut for Till The Dirt. However I didn't start with the intention of a new band or album, I was writing and recording Atheist ideas during the early lockdown of covid. So when I finished the demo, I sent to people I trust to give me honest opinions, one being bassist extraordinaire Steve Digiorgio, and the other legendary producer Scott Burns. Both agreed that it was something of a hybrid... sort of a different path. Inevitably it was inspiring to hear the positive feedback. Scott Burns then agreed to produce this record, and Steve agreed to play bass on this track."

Di Giorgio: "Kelly and I go back with our own bands as far as 1987, Raging Death comp. I've always appreciated the level and precision that Atheist played, and admired the multifaceted vocals of Mr. Shaefer. When he hit me up to throw down a bass track on his new project it was a no-brainer. Hell yes! Not only was it an easy decision based on old friend, Scott Burns, being involved... but Kelly gave ME the choice of which track appealed to me. I chose 'Outside the Spiral' for the eerily special riffs and the trippiness of the vocals. Both qualities befitting my whacked out fretless contributions on bass. Killer track on a killer new album...enjoy!"

