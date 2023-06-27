Singled Out: Twilight Muse's Forever

Indie rock duo Twilight Muse just released their debut album, "A Moment Out Of Time," and to celebrate we asked Meg Pollaro to tell us about the single "Forever". Here is the story:

"Forever" is a love story. It's about a girl lost in her own mind, hiding from the thing she wanted most. That's what we mean by this line: "It was a song she didn't know, she had always, always known," which is also self-referential like a lot of our lyrics.

This song was adapted from the poem "Breadcrumbs" by Elizabeth Estela, The Poet Laureate of Paterson, and dear friend of Meg's, which was written for Meg and her husband as a wedding gift. While the poem is deeply personal to Meg, we believe it is relevant to anyone who has both longed for love and been afraid of it.

As humans, we innately protect ourselves from things that can harm us. But we also know that when we do ultimately surrender, the reward can be everlasting. And we tried to convey that in the musicality of the song. When listeners reach the coda, there's a chord change from minor to major and you're relieved of the pressure and sort of out of the woods being reassured "it's forever."

We recorded the track with producer Will Baker at Slide Studios in Brooklyn and knew we wanted a spacey, ethereal sound with a deep bass line - pulling inspiration from artists ranging from Sade to SZA. Will absolutely nailed the vibe and delivered exactly what we envisioned. We should also note the outro - going one step further to pulling the audience out of the spell and back into the present - birds chirping and all.

We think the lyrics combined with the heavy mood of the instrumentation will transport listeners. And we hope the message that stays with them will be one of hope and believing and trusting in the idea that love can be forever... if you let it.

