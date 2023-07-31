Singled Out: Venrez's Each and Every Day

Venrez recently released the new single "Each and Every Day" featuring Jane's Addiction's Stephen Perkins. To celebrate we asked vocalist Ven to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The pandemic lock downs, the 2020 elections, along with the George Floyd tragedy deeply affected me. 'Each And Every Day' is a song that encompasses the many thoughts and feelings I experienced during that period of time, in my city and in our country.

There were many songs I wrote, which came from those times, although this song was the one I felt to be the most relevant of these subjects for the new EP 'Purgatory Awaits'.



Personally, when COVID 19 hit and everything locked down, I was completely blown away by it all. It seemed unbelievable and experiencing it was like a horror movie. I remember the denial of it. Coming to grips with the reality of it all, came slow and painfully.

I am a native of Los Angeles and was living in a nice apartment with an outdoor patio facing 3rd Street, by The Grove, in the Fairfax District area.



Watching video footage, the media blasted for days of what happened to George Floyd, and it was quite disturbing. I literally had a front row seat to the first riot in Los Angeles. I must say I was shocked by it all, the damage, the huge angry crowd, the looting and the feeling that I was helpless and could not protect myself nor my home.



I could not believe the division in my city and in our country, and I sensed that war would not be far off overseas. That is when I sat down and wrote 'Each and Every Day'. I always give a title to a song when I write it. Sometimes that title stays and sometimes the title changes. The song was originally titled 'Home of The Free'.



After phenom producer and engineer Malcolm Springer mixed the song for radio and our EP, my manager Bob Chiappardi and I had a telephone conversation and discussed the obvious, the title should change to 'Each and Every Day'.

Sitting here, a little over 2 years since I wrote the song, the lyrics appear to have had some prophecy within them. Just take a look at the world events over the last year. I believe in peace, love and harmony worldwide. That this is one planet and we are all earthlings, regardless of our looks, beliefs and geography. I detest war, the senseless loss of life, and the country I love so very much facing division so deep and vast today that I consider it false harmony. They lyrics in this song speak for themselves and I try to write lyrics in a manner that everyone can interpret the meaning in their own way.

