Singled Out: Violet Silhouette's Strange Wind

Promo photo

Modern post-wave rockers Violet Silhouette just released their new track, "Strange Wind", the lead single from their forthcoming EP. To celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song and video. Here is the story:

Strange Wind was another song we had written during the pandemic and quickly started playing out live. The way it kicks in instantly got us and our crowds amped up and moving so we knew we were on to something. The final arrangement came together when we added an extra kick in the drum which not only felt right but gave the song a certain dark, dance moodiness that we were after. During the recording process, Dan tore a tendon in his hand leaving him unable to play guitar. Zaii was able to wrap it up by adding some lingering riffs that added a certain space and ether that we brought forward in the mix.



For lyrical meaning, Zaii says: "The night is where we go to imbibe in our desires and urges, let loose, and enjoy ourselves. Some stay close to shore. Some go farther... into dissolution, disintegration, and, in the most tragic case, full renunciation of their earthly body [death]. This song explores the 'death drive' and the shadows that haunt our nocturnal excursions."



The concept for the video was fast and dirty and recorded over 2 nights. We were going for an Anton Corbijn hard light look, so using the projector as a light source made sense to get the right feel. There's something magical about interacting with a projection that creates a texture and movement that the camera captures. It was shot, edited, and directed by our friend Roberto Badillo, a fantastic photographer who really captures the live music scene in South Florida.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

