Skid Row 'Tear It Down' With New Video

Skid Row have released a new song and video called "Tear It Down". The track comes from their upcoming Nick Raskulinecz-produced album The Gang's All Here, which will arrive on October 14th.



Atom Splitter shared these details: "Tear It Down" is everything fans ever loved about Skid Row all in one - swaggering vocals, a signature guitar riff, groove to burn, and a call to action.



"'Tear It Down' is about breaking down barriers. Because coexisting isn't about building walls; it's about getting rid of them," says Rachel Bolan. The video, which was produced by Take 2 Productions/Rosey Media, was filmed in the band's home state of New Jersey, and perfectly captures the raw and gritty nature of Skid Row's music.



It's cliche to say that a band has all their lives to write a first album. The truth is that they spend the rest of their lives trying to understand how they did it. The Gang's All Here is the octane of an attitude that's been festering since the band formed in 1986. Producer Nick Raskulinecz lit a creative wildfire by challenging them to deconstruct good ideas and rebuild them into something even better, something timeless. He became the arbiter of their legacy, daring them to revert to instinct and be the same rambunctious kids who made their first two albums.

There is no time for waiting around - "Tear it Down!" Watch the video b below:

