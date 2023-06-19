.

SKYND Premiere 'Edmund Kemper' Video

06-19-2023

(Atom Splitter) Industrial-tinged and true crime-inspired electronic duo SKYND is the dark creative outlet and the alter ego of its lead singer, Skynd, and producer and multi-instrumentalist Father. They are known for taking inspiration from inexplicable and brutal criminal cases and the mystery surrounding unsolved deaths, and transforming them into songs to remind us of the darkness within the human psyche, while taking great care to avoid any glorification. Small clusters of songs have been released as EPs, titled in numbered chapters.

Today, SKYND concludes Chapter IV with the release of the new single "Edmund Kemper" and its accompanying video, directed by Anique Wild. The song features a mysterious guitarist as the special guest.

Often asked why about each particular case that is covered Skynd comments, "There is a detail to this story that stuck with me and sparked my creativity to write about Edmund Kemper. As a young boy, Edmund liked to play with Barbie dolls and dolls. He 'took' their heads off and that made a sound like a 'pop,' performing funeral rites. While translating true crime cases into music, I have a visual idea of the song, and the dolls had to be in the video. It was important to me to show the beheading of the doll because it illustrates his crimes, without being too gratuitous."

Director Wild adds, "I had the great honor to translate Skynd's new song into a visual world. A hardly believable story of a brutal monster who could not appear more normal in the outside world. The video is meant to convey the values of this song in an artistic, visual way. Find the story behind the story - try to look behind the curtain." Watch the video below:

