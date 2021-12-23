Slayer Classic Gets All-Star Christmas Makeover

Video still of title sequence

Just in time for Christmas, an all-star collection of metal stars have come together to give Slayer's classic track "Season In The Abyss" a festive makeover.

The cover, entitled "Seasons Greetings In The Abyss", was created by Sleigher, featuring members of Haken, Dream Theater, Protest the Hero, Cradle of Filth and Inhuman Condition, and it mashes up Slayer's classic with alternate lyrics Dan Goldsworthy (Accept, Alestorm and Sylosis) and Charlie Griffiths of Haken.

They both play guitar on the track and were joined by Protest the Hero's Rody Walker onvocals, Haken drummer Ray Hearne rocking the tube, along with Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess, Cradle of Filth's Daniel Firth and Inhuman Condition drummer Jeramie Kling.

Griffiths had this to say, "Injecting this song with some Christmas cheer worked better than any of us expected! Apparently [late Slayer guitarist Jeff Hanneman] loved Christmas, so hopefully he would approve of our tribute and I hope we help to spread some musical merriment during yet another Christmas of uncertainty in the pandemic abyss. Thanks to all the guys for joining in with the fun and to Scott Atkins for mixing!

Related Stories

Slayer's Gary Holt Joins Generation Kill For 'Never Relent'

Slipknot, Anthrax, Slayer, Halestorm Icons Team For Thunder Force

Slayer Legend Almost Joined Megadeth

Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic 2020 In Review

News > Slayer