Sleeping With Sirens Deliver Complete Collapse Video

Sleeping With Sirens have released a music video for their brand new single "Complete Collapse". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which will arrive on October 14th.
Kellin Quinn had this to say about the song, "'Complete Collapse' is actually a song about how I was feeling mentally before the pandemic and how I could have completely collapsed if it weren't for the time at home during the pandemic.
"Having the time to restore and not burn out was a godsend, which is ironic for how terrible the pandemic was. It is also the reason for the title and the picture on the cover of our album.
"I think says it best we're all just chilling at the pool drinking our martinis while everything is burning around us."
