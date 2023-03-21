Sleeping With Sirens Announce Family Tree Tour

(Cosa Nostra) Sleeping With Sirens have today announced their upcoming Family Tree Tour across the United States with Dayseeker and MAGS as support.
Having recently toured across Australia, Europe and wrapping up their UK tour tonight, this new run of shows begins on May 16 in Little Rock, AR, and wraps up in Riverside, CA on June 2.
Pre-sales with VIP begin tomorrow, Wednesday 2/22 at 10 am, and general pre-sales start Thursday, 2/23 at 10 am. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, 2/24 at 10 am (all times local).
May 16 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall*
May 17 - Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall*
May 19 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville**
May 21 - Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore
May 22 - Silver Springs, MD @ Fillmore
May 23 - Reading, PA @ Reverb
May 25 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
May 26 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple**
May 27 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde
May 28 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's
May 30 - Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
June 1 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
June 2 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal
* No Dayseeker
** Festival
