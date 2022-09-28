Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announces Global Livestream Event

(Cosa Nostra) Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has announced that he will be hosting a special livestream event, 'Half Sold Out: CMFT Live At The Palladium', which will be broadcast from the renowned London venue on October 17th 2022.

The sold out London Palladium show, also featuring The Cherry Bombs, will be a benefit event for The Taylor Foundation, Corey's charity that supports and uplifts military veterans, emergency personnel and their families, living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).



The intimate and special evening is the first date of his first ever UK solo band tour, which also includes sold out shows in Manchester, Hull and Swansea.



Corey had this to say, "Not only am I stoked to be coming back to my island to play for my people, I'm over the moon to share it with the rest of the world. We're gonna laugh, cry, break dance - sky's the limit. Enjoy, Earth." Get tickets here.

