Slipknot's Corey Taylor Launches PTSD Charity With Special Contest

Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor is giving a fan a chance to join him on a trip to London in support of his brand new charity The Taylor Foundation.
Corey launched the endeavor to "supports and uplift military veterans and emergency personnel living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)" and to promote the non-profit, he is running the "Hang Out With Corey Taylor In London!" contest. Find details here.
He shared via Instagram, "It's Corey here, to support the newly formed Taylor Foundation you can Donate to Win a trip with me to London including 2 VIP passes to the Palladium, round trip flights + 3 night hotel stay for two and more!"
The organization's description reads as follows "The Taylor Foundation is a project of Corey Taylor, lead singer of Slipknot, Stone Sour, and solo artist. The foundation supports and uplifts military veterans and emergency personnel living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
"The Taylor Foundation raises awareness of this often misunderstood mental health condition as well as provides resources and financial support. In 2022, Corey and The Taylor Foundation are partnering with pre-selected nonprofits in each tour city that are actively providing meaningful and creative assistance to those affected by PTSD.
"The Taylor Foundation is a member of The Giving Back Fund, a national 501c3 organization that encourages and facilitates charitable giving by professional athletes, celebrities, high net worth individuals, existing nonprofit organizations, corporations and others who truly desire to give back."
