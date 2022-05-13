Soilwork Announce New Album With Title Track Video

Soilwork have released a music video for their brand new song "Övergivenheten", which is the title track to their forthcoming album that will be hitting stores on August 19th.

Bjorn Strid had this to say about the first song from band's forthcoming record, "The title track of this album just might be the pinnacle of this band's musical journey.

"It sums up everything that we've ever been about and the sometimes risky musical venture that this band embarked on some 20 years ago. To me this song is as close to the heart as it gets." Watch the video below:

