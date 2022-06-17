Soilwork Deliver 'Nous Sommes La Guerre' Video

Soilwork have shared a music video for their brand new single "Nous Sommes La Guerre". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Overgivenheten", which will arrive on August 19th.
The band had this to say about the track, "'Nous Sommes la Guerre' evolved around a 'fight or flight' theme. The song is about internal struggles and confronting your own worst sides. It's a cry for help in defeating the darkness inside of you and move towards a brighter path."
The artwork for the new single is created by Argavilda, who shared, "The idea is to peel the skin of the narrator to reveal the individual layers and see what makes the individual. All the scarred and murky sides being laid bare the deeper you dig. Crying golden blood because there are no more tears.
"It is a person soul searching to find answers and exposing themselves to ask for help. My interpretation of the lyrics is intricately connected to being lost and realising, that you must build yourself up anew and that you cannot do it alone". Watch the video below:
