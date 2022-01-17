Soilwork Reveal New Official Band Lineup

Soilwork have made it official, after working with the band since 2019, they have made bass player Rasmus Ehrnborn an official full member of the band.

They had this to say, "We are pleased to finally welcome Rasmus Ehrnborn to the Soilwork family and announce him as our official bass player and full time member of the band.

"Rasmus has been onstage with us ever since the 2019 Verkligheten campaign and recorded our EP A Whisp Of The Atlantic as well as our upcoming album that is due this year.

"Rasmus is a world class musician and has truly become an important member of the band, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds for this new constellation".

Ehrnborn added, "For me, joining Soilwork as a full time member is a bit of a dream come true as I've been a big fan of the band for many years. Their musicianship and songwriting is out of this world, and after touring and recording with the guys these past few years I've come to consider them all dear friends. I'm humbled and proud to be a part of the next chapter of Soilwork".

The group is currently finishing work on their next studio album, with more details to be revealed soong.

