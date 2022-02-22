Dave Matthews, Stevie Nicks, The Lumineers Lead Sound On Sound Lineup

Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers, and Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks lead the lineup for the inaugural Sound On Sound Music Festival.

The event is scheduled to take place September 24th and 25th, 2022 on the bank of the Long Island Sound at Seaside Park, Bridgeport, CT and will feature 22+ artists over two stages with no overlapping sets.

Also appearing will be Brandi Carlile, The National, Father John Misty, Black Pumas, Ziggy Marley, Gary Clark Jr., The Head and the Heart, Caamp, Zach Bryan, Band of Horses, Jenny Lewis, Spin Doctors, Noah Kahan, Trampled by Turtles, Jade Bird, The Main Squeeze, Geese, Trousdale, The Cameroons, Drew Angus, and more.

"It's been a goal of ours to introduce a world class musical festival to Connecticut; the place where I grew up and where co-founder Tom Russell and I spent our high school years together. Sound On Sound is a 2-day event that we've curated for a community that we personally feel so close to. As a Connecticut resident myself, I am proud to present a festival that celebrates exceptional music, hand-selected local food and libations, and outdoor fun spent at the beautiful Seaside Park" said Jordan Wolowitz, Founders Entertainment.



"We're thrilled to host the first annual Sound On Sound Music Festival at Seaside Park further establishing Bridgeport as Connecticut's ultimate entertainment destination. Seaside Park is a city treasure with two and a half miles of shore and designed by the renowned Frederick Olmsted, also known for creating Central Park. We look forward to visitors having a great experience with a high quality event, a variety of music and foods, and enjoyment of the amazing surroundings." said Mayor Ganim of Bridgeport, CT.

"This amazing line up is just one more thing that makes it clear, Connecticut is the place to be, not just to live and work. You can enjoy everything from great State Parks to incredible music," said Governor Lamont. "We're investing in our cities, our green spaces, and in transportation, and it's paying off. Our State is a growing entertainment hub where more and more concerts are being hosted, movies are being filmed, and families are vacationing."

