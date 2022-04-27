Soundgarden 'Superunknown' Certified For 6 Million US Sales

(hennemusic) Soundgarden's 1994 classic, "Superunknown", has been certified 6x platinum for US sales of 6 million copies by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America).
Produced by Michael Beinhorn and the band, and recorded at Seattle's Bad Animals studio, Soundgarden's fourth album delivered radio hits and fan favorites like "Black Hole Sun", "Fell On Black Days" and "My Wave."
The project delivered the group's commercial breakthrough, topping the US charts and selling 3 million copies in the region in the first seven months following its release, and another 2 million by early 1996.
"Superknown" earned Soundgarden a pair of Grammy Awards for "Spoonman" (Best Metal Performance) and "Black Hole Sun" (Best Hard Rock Performance), while the latter also delivered an MTV Video Music Award in the "Best Metal/Hard Rock Video" category.
Read more and watch the "Black Hole Sun" video here.
Soundgarden and Nirvana Supergroup 3rd Secret Share Live Video
Soundgarden and Nirvana Members Launch New Supergroup
Soundgarden Members Reunited With Brandi Carlile 2021 In Review
The Pretty Reckless Recruited Soundgarden Icons For Video 2021 In Review
Journey Stream You Got the Best Of Me- Alter Bridge, Halestorm and Mammoth WVH Tour- Anthrax Leads Return Of Tattoo The Earth more
Staind Announce Summer Tour- ZZ Top Share Raw Version Of La Grange- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None- Iron Maiden- - more
Linkin Park Have No Future Plans Says Shinoda- Former Metallica Star Jason Newsted Plans Album With The Chophouse Band- more
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Gets Animated For 'High Plains Drifter' Video- Rolling Stones 'Don't Stop' Performance- KISS- more
Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour
Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Hot In The City: April and May Concerts
Live: Beth Hart Live In Phoenix