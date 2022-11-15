.

Spiritbox Announce North American Tour

Michael Angulia | 11-15-2022

Spiritbox Tour poster
Tour poster

Spiritbox have today announced that they will be launching their very first North American headline tour next spring that will feature support from After The Burial and Intervals.

The Eternal Blue Tour 2023 will kick off in Vancouver, BC at the Commodore Ballroom on April 10th and will wrap up in Minneapolis, MN at the Fillmore on May 10th.

VIP packages for the tour are available now from soundrink.com. Tickets go on general sale on Friday November 18th at 10 AM local. See the dates below:

04/10/23 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
04/11/23 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
04/12/23 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
04/14/23 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
04/15/23 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
04/16/23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
04/17/23 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
04/19/23 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
04/21/23 - Dallas, TX - Echo Music Hall
04/22/23 - Austin, TX - Emo's
04/23/23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
04/25/23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
04/26/23 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
04/28/23 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
04/29/23 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
04/30/23 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
05/02/23 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
05/04/23 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
05/05/23 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
05/06/23 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
05/08/23 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
05/10/23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

Related Stories


Spiritbox Announce North American Tour

Crown The Empire Recruited Spiritbox Vocalist For 'In Another Life' 2021 In Review

Underoath, Every Time I Die and Spiritbox North American Tour

Crown The Empire Recruit Spiritbox Vocalist For 'In Another Life'

Spiritbox Release 'Circle With Me' Video

Spiritbox Music and Merch

News > Spiritbox

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Foreigner Announce Farewell Tour- The Doors Unreleased Song To Premiere This Week- Metallica Share Rare 'Blitzkrieg' Performance- more

Kurt Cobain Guitar Sells For $486,400 - Bruce Springsteen To Perform Tonight Show Residency- Black Sabbath- Pierce The Veil- more

Hawkwind Cofounder Nik Turner Has Died- Duff McKagan Recalls Flying High Over Soundgarden- Peter Gabriel Tour- Whiskey Myers- more

Metallica Stream 1983 Rarity Performance From Megaforce Tribute Concert- Guns N’ Roses Stream Super Deluxe Edition Of Use Your Illusion Box Set- more

advertisement

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne

RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment

Hot In The City: Arizona's Autumn Concert Lineup

Live: Dropkick Murphys Rock Phoenix

Pat Travers - The Art of Time Travel

Latest News

August Burns Red Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

Panic! At The Disco Announce Virtual Concert

Tyler Hubbard Takes '5 Foot 9' To No. 1

AFI Announce 'Sing The Sorrow' 20th Anniversary Show

Rolling Stones Share New Lyric Video For 'Miss You'

Mirrorball Go Guerilla-Style With 'Tinsel For A Tear' Video

The Doors Unreleased Song To Premiere This Week

Metallica Share Rare 'Blitzkrieg' Performance From Zazula Tribute

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.