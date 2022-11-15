Spiritbox Announce North American Tour
Spiritbox have today announced that they will be launching their very first North American headline tour next spring that will feature support from After The Burial and Intervals.
The Eternal Blue Tour 2023 will kick off in Vancouver, BC at the Commodore Ballroom on April 10th and will wrap up in Minneapolis, MN at the Fillmore on May 10th.
VIP packages for the tour are available now from soundrink.com. Tickets go on general sale on Friday November 18th at 10 AM local. See the dates below:
04/10/23 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
04/11/23 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
04/12/23 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
04/14/23 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
04/15/23 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
04/16/23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
04/17/23 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
04/19/23 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
04/21/23 - Dallas, TX - Echo Music Hall
04/22/23 - Austin, TX - Emo's
04/23/23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
04/25/23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
04/26/23 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
04/28/23 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
04/29/23 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
04/30/23 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
05/02/23 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
05/04/23 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
05/05/23 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
05/06/23 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
05/08/23 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
05/10/23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
