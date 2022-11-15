Spiritbox Announce North American Tour

Tour poster

Spiritbox have today announced that they will be launching their very first North American headline tour next spring that will feature support from After The Burial and Intervals.

The Eternal Blue Tour 2023 will kick off in Vancouver, BC at the Commodore Ballroom on April 10th and will wrap up in Minneapolis, MN at the Fillmore on May 10th.

VIP packages for the tour are available now from soundrink.com. Tickets go on general sale on Friday November 18th at 10 AM local. See the dates below:

04/10/23 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

04/11/23 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

04/12/23 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

04/14/23 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

04/15/23 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

04/16/23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

04/17/23 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

04/19/23 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

04/21/23 - Dallas, TX - Echo Music Hall

04/22/23 - Austin, TX - Emo's

04/23/23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

04/25/23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

04/26/23 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

04/28/23 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

04/29/23 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

04/30/23 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

05/02/23 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

05/04/23 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

05/05/23 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

05/06/23 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

05/08/23 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

05/10/23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

