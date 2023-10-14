Spiritbox Open 'Cellar Door' With New Video

Spiritbox have shared a music video for their brand new single, "Cellar Door", which their camp describes as arguably their heaviest track since the release of their smash hit, "Holly Roller" in 2020.

Cosa Nostra shared these details: The track is taken from their upcoming EP 'The Fear of Fear', set for release on November 3rd via Rise Records/Pale Chord. 'The Fear of Fear' builds on the band's momentum from their massively successful 2021 debut album 'Eternal Blue', which topped charts and dominated critics' year-end lists. The 6-track EP features previously released singles "The Void" and "Jaded".

They have been touring extensively this year, having conquered massive tours in Europe and North America, including their first ever US headline tour which completely sold out.

The band recently completed a UK headline run followed by multiple major summer festival shows, and are wrapping up the last few shows of their for an extensive run across the US with Shinedown and Papa Roach.

Remaining Shinedown +Papa Roach + Spiritbox Tour Dates

Oct. 15 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

Oct. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 20 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

