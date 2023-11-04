Spiritbox Launch Video Trilogy As The Fear Of Fear Arrives

(Cosa Nostra) Spiritbox have released their highly anticipated new EP 'The Fear of Fear' (out now via Rise Records/Pale Chord). In celebration of the release the band have initiated a 3-part video premiere event, releasing the official music videos for the 3 brand new tracks on the album.

The event began now with the release of the music video for "Ultraviolet", followed by e music video for "Angel Eyes" and the official music video for "Too Close/Too Late".

'The Fear of Fear' builds on the band's momentum from their massively successful 2021 debut album ' Eternal Blue', which topped charts and dominated critics' year-end lists. The 6-track EP features previously released singles "The Void ", "Jaded" and "Cellar Door".

Related Stories

Spiritbox Open 'Cellar Door' With New Video

Bring Me The Horizon's 'Chelsea Smile' Covered By 12-Year-Old America's Got Talent Star

SPIRITBOX Mark 'The Fear Of Fear' EP Announcement With 'Jaded' Video

Spiritbox Announce North American Tour

News > Spiritbox