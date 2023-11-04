.

Spiritbox Launch Video Trilogy As The Fear Of Fear Arrives

11-04-2023
Spiritbox

(Cosa Nostra) Spiritbox have released their highly anticipated new EP 'The Fear of Fear' (out now via Rise Records/Pale Chord). In celebration of the release the band have initiated a 3-part video premiere event, releasing the official music videos for the 3 brand new tracks on the album.

The event began now with the release of the music video for "Ultraviolet", followed by e music video for "Angel Eyes" and the official music video for "Too Close/Too Late".

'The Fear of Fear' builds on the band's momentum from their massively successful 2021 debut album ' Eternal Blue', which topped charts and dominated critics' year-end lists. The 6-track EP features previously released singles "The Void ", "Jaded" and "Cellar Door".

