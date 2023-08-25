SPIRITBOX Mark 'The Fear Of Fear' EP Announcement With 'Jaded' Video

(CN) SPIRITBOX have announced their brand new EP 'The Fear of Fear' today. Set for release on November 3rd via Rise Records/Pale Chord, 'The Fear of Fear' is highlighted by a new single, "Jaded" and its accompanying cinematic music video.

'The Fear of Fear' builds on the band's momentum from their massively successful 2021 debut album 'Eternal Blue', which topped charts and dominated critics' year-end lists. The EP features previously released standalone single "The Void" along with 5 new tracks for a total of 6 songs.

The band will be touring extensively this fall in support of 'The Fear of Fear', having already conquered massive tours in Europe and North America this year. The band recently completed a UK headline run followed by multiple major summer festival shows, and will hit the road for an extensive run of shows across the US with Shinedown and Papa Roach this September/October.

Shinedown +Papa Roach + Spiritbox Tour Dates

Sept. 03 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 04 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Sept. 06 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 08 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavillion at Star Lake

Sept. 09 - Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Spet. 12 - Detroit, Mich. @Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 13 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 15 - Ocean City, Md. @ Ocean City Bike Fest

Sept. 19 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sept. 21 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sept. 23 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 24 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Sept. 26 - Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Sept. 27 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

Sept. 30 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Oct. 03 - Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Oct. 05 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Oct. 06 - Allen, Texas @ Credit Union of Texas Event Center

Oct. 08 - Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 09 - San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Coliseum

Oct. 12 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 13 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 15 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

Oct. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 20 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Papa Roach + Spiritbox Only

9/10 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

9/16 - Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theater

9/17 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

10/2 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

10/10 - Lubbock, TX @ The Pavillion

