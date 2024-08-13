State Champs Plot North American Fall Tour

(BPM) State Champs has announced they will be heading back out on tour this fall, stopping in cities across North America. Supporting them on this tour are Knuckle Puck, Meet Me at the Altar, and Daisy Grenade.
They will be making stops from coast to coast, kicking off on November 8 in Austin, Texas, and visiting major cities, including Phoenix, Anaheim, Salt Lake City, Denver, Cleveland, Nashville, Orlando, Boston, Philadelphia, and Toronto, among others. They will wrap up the tour on December 7 in New York City.
Tickets are on sale to the public this Friday, August 16 at 12:00PM local time. VIP and artist presale starts on Tuesday, August 13 at 10:00AM local time. See the dates below:
2024 North America Tour Dates
November 8 - Austin, TX - Emo's
November 9 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
November 11 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
November 13 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
November 14 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
November 15 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
November 16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
November 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
November 19 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Call
November 22 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic
November 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
November 24 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
November 26 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
November 27 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts*
November 29 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Mainstage
November 30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
December 1 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
December 3 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
December 4 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
December 6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
December 7 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
*No Knuckle Puck
