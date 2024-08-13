State Champs Plot North American Fall Tour

(BPM) State Champs has announced they will be heading back out on tour this fall, stopping in cities across North America. Supporting them on this tour are Knuckle Puck, Meet Me at the Altar, and Daisy Grenade.

They will be making stops from coast to coast, kicking off on November 8 in Austin, Texas, and visiting major cities, including Phoenix, Anaheim, Salt Lake City, Denver, Cleveland, Nashville, Orlando, Boston, Philadelphia, and Toronto, among others. They will wrap up the tour on December 7 in New York City.

Tickets are on sale to the public this Friday, August 16 at 12:00PM local time. VIP and artist presale starts on Tuesday, August 13 at 10:00AM local time. See the dates below:

2024 North America Tour Dates

November 8 - Austin, TX - Emo's

November 9 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

November 11 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

November 13 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

November 14 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

November 15 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

November 16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

November 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

November 19 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Call

November 22 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

November 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

November 24 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

November 26 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

November 27 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts*

November 29 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Mainstage

November 30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

December 1 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

December 3 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

December 4 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

December 6 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

December 7 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

*No Knuckle Puck

Related Stories

Boys Like Girls Recruit Tourmates For 'The Outside (Outsider's Version)'

Emo Nite and Insomnia Announce Grave At The Torch Lineup

State Champs Unplug For 'Outta My Head'

State Champs Go Acoustic For 'Act Like That'

News > State Champs