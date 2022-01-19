Static-X Postpone Rise Of The Machine North American Tour

Static-X have been forced to postpone their Rise Of The Machine North American tour featuring Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead and Twiztid and have revealed the rescheduled dates.

The 42-date tour has been postponed to next year and is now set to launch on February 25, 2023, in San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore and will conclude on April 15,2023, in Los Angeles, CA at the Belasco Theater.

The band had this to say, "On the surface, we are incredibly disappointed to share this news with our fans. However, considering how infrequently Static-X, Fear Factory, and Dope have each toured over the last 10 years, we felt that the priority was to ensure that ALL of these 20th anniversary shows are ultimately able to play.

"With all of the uncertainty around travel restrictions, the extreme rise in current cases, as well as the quarantine mandates for those who test positive, we believe that attempting to play these dates in the coming weeks would likely result in a number of last-minute cancelations and lead to a much greater level of disappointment.

"The good news is that we were able to keep the entire touring lineup intact. Static-X, Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead, & Twiztid will each perform in their previously scheduled cities, and due to the excitement around the tour and exceptional ticket sales, we also added four additional cities to the tour.

"Further, we highly value having an up close and personal meet and greet experience with our fans. We take extreme joy in shaking hands, giving hugs, taking photos, and we look forward to doing all of this without having to socially distance, wear masks etc. We are certain that by pushing things back, these experiences will be significantly more enjoyable and memorable for all of us.

"In addition, Static-X, Fear Factory, and Dope are all scheduled to complete new albums in 2022, which will lead to each band having brand new music to share with the fans, as we lead into these newly rescheduled tour dates.

"As we stated previously, we are so excited to finally get back out on the road and hang out with you all. We plan to play most of the songs off of both Machine and Wisconsin Death Trip, as well a number of nice surprises that are being incorporated into the set list.

"We appreciate our friends in Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead and Twizted making themselves available to share in all of this nostalgic insanity next year.

"We can't wait to celebrate all of the good times that we had with Wayne and to share it live and loud with all of our fans night after night," explains Static-X." See the rescheduled dates below:

Rise Of The Machine North American Tour 2023

Feb 25 - San Francisco, CA - The FillmoreFeb 27 - Portland, OR - RoselandFeb 28 - Seattle, WA - ShowboxMar 01 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw TheaterMar 02 - Spokane, WA - Knitting FactoryMar 03 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert HallMar 04 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street BrewhouseMar 05 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of SpadesMar 07 - Phoenix, AZ - Van BurenMar 08 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey TheaterMar 09 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond BallroomMar 10 - Dallas, TX - House of BluesMar 11 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec TheaterMar 12 - Houston, TX - House Of BluesMar 14 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead TheaterMar 15 - Orlando, FL - Plaza LiveMar 16 - Charlotte, NC - UndergroundMar 17 - Baltimore, MD - SoundstageMar 18 - Philadelphia, PA - T.L.A.Mar 19 - New York, NY - Irving PlazaMar 21 - Boston, MA - Big Night LiveMar 22 - New Haven, CT - Toad'sMar 23 - Montreal, QC - CoronaMar 24 - Toronto, ON - PhoenixMar 25 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews HallMar 26 - Cleveland, OH - House Of BluesMar 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - RoxianMar 29 - Cincinnati, OH - BogartsMar 30 - Columbus, OH - The King of ClubsMar 31- Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde4/01 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave4/02 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center4/04 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection4/05 - St. Louis, MO - Del Mar Hall4/06 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue4/07 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues4/08 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore4/09 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater4/11 - Denver, CO - The Summit4/13 - Las Vegas, NH - House Of Blues4/14 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues4/15 - Los Angeles, Ca - Belasco Theater

