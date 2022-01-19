Static-X Postpone Rise Of The Machine North American Tour

Static-X have been forced to postpone their Rise Of The Machine North American tour featuring Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead and Twiztid and have revealed the rescheduled dates.
The 42-date tour has been postponed to next year and is now set to launch on February 25, 2023, in San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore and will conclude on April 15,2023, in Los Angeles, CA at the Belasco Theater.
The band had this to say, "On the surface, we are incredibly disappointed to share this news with our fans. However, considering how infrequently Static-X, Fear Factory, and Dope have each toured over the last 10 years, we felt that the priority was to ensure that ALL of these 20th anniversary shows are ultimately able to play.
"With all of the uncertainty around travel restrictions, the extreme rise in current cases, as well as the quarantine mandates for those who test positive, we believe that attempting to play these dates in the coming weeks would likely result in a number of last-minute cancelations and lead to a much greater level of disappointment.
"The good news is that we were able to keep the entire touring lineup intact. Static-X, Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead, & Twiztid will each perform in their previously scheduled cities, and due to the excitement around the tour and exceptional ticket sales, we also added four additional cities to the tour.
"Further, we highly value having an up close and personal meet and greet experience with our fans. We take extreme joy in shaking hands, giving hugs, taking photos, and we look forward to doing all of this without having to socially distance, wear masks etc. We are certain that by pushing things back, these experiences will be significantly more enjoyable and memorable for all of us.
"In addition, Static-X, Fear Factory, and Dope are all scheduled to complete new albums in 2022, which will lead to each band having brand new music to share with the fans, as we lead into these newly rescheduled tour dates.
"As we stated previously, we are so excited to finally get back out on the road and hang out with you all. We plan to play most of the songs off of both Machine and Wisconsin Death Trip, as well a number of nice surprises that are being incorporated into the set list.
"We appreciate our friends in Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead and Twizted making themselves available to share in all of this nostalgic insanity next year.
"We can't wait to celebrate all of the good times that we had with Wayne and to share it live and loud with all of our fans night after night," explains Static-X." See the rescheduled dates below:
