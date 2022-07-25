.

Stevie Nicks Announces U.S. Fall Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 07-25-2022

Stevie Nicks Tour poster
Tour poster

Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks has announced a second leg of her U.S. In Concert Tour that will feature support from Vanessa Carlton on the 12 new dates.

Stevie will be kicking of the leg on September 19th at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA and will conclude the run on October 28th in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

Nicks will also be performing at a number of music festivals this fall including JAS Aspen Snowmass, Ravinia Festival, Sea.Hear.Now Festival, Sound on Sound Festival, and Ohana Festival.

See the dates below, tickets go on sale this Friday, July 29th at 10AM via Live Nation.

Fri Sep 2 - Sun Sep 4 - Snowmass, CO - JAS Aspen Snowmass *
Thu Sep 8 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival *
Sat Sep 10 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival *
Tue Sep 13 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Sep 17 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sea.Hear.Now Festival *
Mon Sep 19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Thu Sep 22 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 24 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound on Sound Festival *
Sep Sep 30 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival *
Mon Oct 03 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
Thu Oct 06 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sun Oct 09 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Wed Oct 12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sun Oct 16 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Wed Oct 19 - Charleston, SC - CreditOne Stadium
Sat Oct 22 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Tue Oct 25 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Oct 28 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

* Festival Date

