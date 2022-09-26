Stevie Nicks Covers Buffalo Springfield's 'For What It's Worth'

For What It's Worth single art

(hennemusic) Iconic Fleetwood Mac vocalist Stevie Nicks is sharing a newly-released cover of the 1967 Buffalo Springfield classic, "For What It's Worth," that she recorded earlier this year.

"I'm so excited to release my new song," wrote the singer on social media. "It's called 'For What It's Worth' and it was written by Stephen Stills in 1966. It meant something to me then, and it means something to me now. I always wanted to interpret it through the eyes of a woman - and it seems like today, in the times that we live in - that it has a lot to say..."

As Rolling Stone notes, Nicks recorded the song earlier this year in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin, longtime guitarist and session legend Waddy Wachtel, and backing vocalist Sharon Celani.

The original Buffalo Springfield version was a US No. 7 hit for the band in early 1967. Nicks is currently playing dates on a fall US tour; she'll next be seen appearing at Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival in Dana Point, CA on September 30.

Stream both Nick's new version and the original here.

