Stevie Nicks Adds Dates To North American Tour

Tour poster

(fcc) Esteemed Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will keep the momentum of her wildly successful 2023 tour going by adding thirteen additional performances to her Live In Concert tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the second leg starts Tuesday, August 8th at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, making stops in Austin, New York, Detroit, San Diego, and more before wrapping up on Tuesday, December 5th at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.

TICKETS: General onsale for the additional dates will begin on Friday, May 19 at 10 AM Local on livenation.com

STEVIE NICKS 2023 TOUR DATES:

*Additional Dates in Bold

Tue May 16 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

Mon May 22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Thu May 25 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Tue Jun 20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Fri Jun 23 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Tue Jun 27 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Tue Aug 08 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Sat Aug 12 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Tue Aug 15 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Wed Sep 27 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Sun Oct 01 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Wed Oct 04 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Sat Oct 28 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

Wed Nov 01 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

Sat Nov 04 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center ^

Tue Nov 07 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Wed Nov 29 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Sat Dec 02 - Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum

Tue Dec 05 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

Tue Dec 12 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Fri Dec 15 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

^ Not a Live Nation Date

