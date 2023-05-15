Stevie Nicks Adds Dates To North American Tour

(fcc) Esteemed Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will keep the momentum of her wildly successful 2023 tour going by adding thirteen additional performances to her Live In Concert tour.
Produced by Live Nation, the second leg starts Tuesday, August 8th at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, making stops in Austin, New York, Detroit, San Diego, and more before wrapping up on Tuesday, December 5th at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.
TICKETS: General onsale for the additional dates will begin on Friday, May 19 at 10 AM Local on livenation.com
STEVIE NICKS 2023 TOUR DATES:
*Additional Dates in Bold
Tue May 16 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
Mon May 22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Thu May 25 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Tue Jun 20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Fri Jun 23 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Tue Jun 27 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Tue Aug 08 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Sat Aug 12 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Tue Aug 15 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Wed Sep 27 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Sun Oct 01 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Wed Oct 04 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Sat Oct 28 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
Wed Nov 01 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena
Sat Nov 04 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center ^
Tue Nov 07 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Wed Nov 29 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
Sat Dec 02 - Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum
Tue Dec 05 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
Tue Dec 12 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Fri Dec 15 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
^ Not a Live Nation Date
Stevie Nicks Announces North American Headline Shows
Fleetwood Mac Stars Pay Tribute To Christine McVie
Eddie Vedder And Stevie Nicks Lead Tom Petty Tributes At Ohana Festival
Stevie Nicks Covers Buffalo Springfield's 'For What It's Worth'
