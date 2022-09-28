Stone Sour, Faith No More Supergroup Dirty O'Keeffe Deliver Heavy Water

Rock supergroup Dirty O'Keeffe have released a visualizer video for their new song "Heavy Water", which is the title track to the band's brand new EP.

The band features Christian Martucci of Stone Sour, Billy Gould of Faith No More, Dave Raun of Lagwagon, and Steve Shepard of Trash N' Privilege) and the artwork for the new EP was created by The Offspring's Jonah Nimoy.

Martucci had this to say, "I'm so glad Dave called me to be a part of this. I had a great time working with everyone. There was no overthinking and no agenda... just friends making noise. I loved every minute of it."

Billy Gould shared, "The pandemic had a few bright spots for me... and this was one. Great bunch of guys who went into this with genuine enthusiasm. What's not to like?"

Dave Raun said, "Having had played with all these guys separately before, I was really excited about us all being a part of the same project. We just made music we wanted to make with zero pressure or expectation and lots of laughs. Everybody just brought their thing to the table and it's a perfect blend."

Steve Shepard added, "I have no idea how I fooled these guys to play music with me. Every step of the process, from planning to writing to recording, has been a blast."

