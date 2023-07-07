Supergroup Better Lovers Stream New EP

(Speakeasy) Better Lovers, the newly formed band featuring Jordan Buckley, Clayton "Goose" Holyoak, Stephen Micciche, Greg Puciato, and Will Putney, have released God Made Me An Animal, a four-song EP, via SharpTone Records.



"Surprise! Our debut EP, God Made Me An Animal, is out now," the band shared, collectively. "Four eclectic and wildly fun songs we've been kicking around for what feels like forever, it's great to finally have these out in the world. Let it happen to you. Hear all this and more on tour all Summer. The engine is turned on."



The EP arrives as Better Lovers are about to embark on their inaugural tour, a mix of both headlining dates, with several already sold out, and performances with Underoath. The tour begins in Buffalo, N.Y., the hometown of Buckley, Holyoak and Micciche, on July 13.



God Made Me An Animal follows the April release of the outfit's debut single, "13 Over 30," and its accompanying video (https://youtu.be/TU-nwWuyKXc). The track, which was the first news of the band's existence, jolted fans and critics alike. Consequence said "Better Lovers signaled their arrival with a crushing banger of the highest order," Alternative Press dubbed the song as "ripping," Kerrang! described the release as "ferocious," and Revolver added that the track "delivers on the group's pedigree, offering up all the scabrous screams, mathcore riffery and rawk grooves fans could hope for."



"Looking back, I'm so happy everything got me to where I am," said Buckley at the time of the song's release. "The pandemic and the last few years made me hungrier and more grateful. This isn't a hobby. This isn't temporary. This is the next evolution for each of us. Greg and Will rejuvenated me and made me even more confident. Now, everybody needs to know we're a wild animal that just broke out of the zoo-there's no trying to put it back in the cage."



God Made Me An Animal, which was produced and mixed by Putney with vocal production handled by Josh Wilbur, is streaming now, with physical pre-orders, including several limited-edition vinyl variants and CD available here.

